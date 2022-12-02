Millwall agree deal to sign in-demand forward in January

Millwall have won the race to sign Shamrock Rovers forward Aidomo Emakhu, according to South London News.

Millwall are currently 6th in the Championship standings and have enjoyed a successful start to the season. They are now looking towards the January transfer window for reinforcements to bolster their squad and help their chances of finishing in the play-off places come the end of the campaign.

One player they have had their eyes on for a number of months is Shamrock Rovers prospect Emakhu. The Republic of Ireland youth international broke into the first-team squad at Shamrock Rovers two seasons ago as a 16-year-old and has caught the eye.

According to South London News, Millwall were facing competition from the likes of Wolves and Southampton in the Premier League, as well as Lecce in Italy. But Gary Rowett’s side have now agreed a deal to sign the teenager in the upcoming transfer window.

This comes after Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley told The Irish Independent that the player ‘won’t be going anywhere’ just a few months ago.

One for the future at The Den…

Millwall have got a player who can have a huge future at the club. At just 19 he has bags of experience having played in the top flight in Ireland, for the national side at youth level and in the Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds.

He is also extremely versatile and this will stand him in good stead upon making his move to the Championship next month. He can play on both wings, and in the centre and this will help his case when it comes to making his debut at Millwall.

Emakhu may not be one for now however. Despite Millwall looking to the January window to bolster their squad, they can also use this as an opportunity to invest for the future. The player could help out in the short-term but it looks more than likely he will be one to help them longer term.