Manchester City agree to sign Sheffield United prodigy ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool and more

Manchester City have agreed to sign Sheffield United starlet Kylan Midwood ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Leeds United, Fabrizio Romano has said.

Sheffield United’s youth academy has produced some fantastic young talents over the years.

Just looking at the current England squad, the Blades have three former youth stars of their own currently out in Qatar – Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Aaron Ramsdale.

Now, it has been revealed that the Blades have lost one of their top youngsters to Manchester City.

Trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said on Twitter that U15s prodigy Kylan Midwood is set to head for the Etihad Stadium after the current Premier League champions agreed a deal to sign him from the Championship promotion hopefuls.

They weren’t the only Premier League side keen either, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Leeds United also said to have been in the race for the youngster before City’s agreement.

Heading for the top?

Yes, Sheffield United would likely much rather hold onto their top youngsters like Midwood to bring them through their youth ranks and, eventually, into their first-team.

However, a step up to Manchester City is one that can’t really be denied. The club boast one of the strongest youth setups in the country and plenty of youngsters have made the grade in Pep Guardiola’s first-team too, so it will be hoped Midwood can follow in their footsteps after City agreed to sign him.

For the Blades, the focus will be on continuing the development of other promising stars in their youth academy to give stars of the future like Midwood the best shot at forging a successful career in the game.