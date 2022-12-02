‘Heavily dominated’ – Hartlepool United v Stockport County prediction: The72

Hartlepool United host Stockport County this weekend in League Two action.

Hartlepool United come into this one needing a drastic change in form if they want to stand any chance of survival this season. They’ve won just one of their past seven league outings and sit bottom of the fourth tier.

Stockport County will no doubt fancy themselves here. They did suffer defeat in their past league outing, but since then they held League One Charlton Athletic to a draw and before that they went seven games unbeaten.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts need to find that little bit extra before they drift off beyond repair. Hartlepool United did manage a victory over fellow strugglers Harrogate Town in the FA Cup last time out, but their focus will undoubedtly be on survival this season.

“Stockport County are capable of some very convincing displays and this could well be one of them. Their defeat to league leaders Leyton Orient shouldn’t derail them too much and a win will be expected for them this Saturday.

“I can see this game being heavily dominated by the visitors and if Hartlepool United want to take anything from it they’ll need to take their chances when they come.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-3 Stockport County

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

James Ray

“Hartlepool are still rooted to the bottom of the table but the struggles of those around them mean they’re somehow still not completely cut adrift at the foot of the division.

“If there was a positive to take, it’s that a lot of their losses have been narrow, so one day at the office where they’ve got a bit of luck on their side or a bit of magic appears could give them a big result.

“That said, I can’t see that coming this weekend.

“Stockport fought valiantly against Leyton Orient in their last league defeat and were on a flying run before then, and I expect them to get back on track here. This should be an away win.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-2 Stockport County