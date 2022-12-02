‘Gulf in class’ – Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Derby County host Sheffield Wednesday in League One action on Saturday lunchtime.

Derby County come into this weekend’s League One meeting with Sheffield Wednesday on a run of five games without defeat.

They’ve won twice and drawn three of their last five games in the third-tier, with their decent form of late lifting them up the table and within touching distance of the play-off spots. The Rams occupy 8th place coming into this weekend’s fixtures but, if results go their way, they could jump as high as 4th.

They’ll be up against it with Sheffield Wednesday in flying form though.

The Owls have now won three League One games in a row to put some serious distance between themselves and the chasing pack. Darren Moore’s side are now nine points clear of 4th placed Peterborough United and are just three points behind table-toppers Plymouth Argyle.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Pride Park is a tough place to go and Derby County will be determined to prove they’re up there with the division’s strongest sides by putting in a strong performance against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“However, no one has picked up more points on the road than the Owls in the last six league games. Moore’s side are flying at the moment and they’ll be out to show the gulf in class between themselves and the chasing pack here.

“Derby are on the right track under Warne and they might just sneak into the play-offs this season, but I don’t see them getting anything here. Away win.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“I like the look of Derby County under Paul Warne. But they’ve only just started on their journey together whereas Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday have been together for a while now, and that’s definitely showing in the league table.

“I think Wednesday have what it takes to secure automatic promotion this season, and games like this will be a really good test of their credentials.

“It’ll certainly be a slog for Wednesday but I think they’ll leave Pride Park with all three points this weekend.”

Score prediction: Derby County 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday