Fresh insight emerges on how Sheffield United pulled the plug on summer deal for Watford target

Sheffield United’s summer target Ismael Kone had agreed to travel to England to finalise his move to Bramall Lane before the Blades backed out of the deal, The Star has said.

Sheffield United had identified the Canadian international as a potential replacement for Sander Berge in the summer.

It seemed the Norwegian’s time at Bramall Lane would be coming to an end, but time passed and he ended up remaining at Bramall Lane, much to the delight of the Blades and their supporters.

Now though, The Star has highlighted just how close Kone was to joining the club as they lined up a Berge replacement.

They report that the 20-year-old had agreed to to fly to England to put the finishing touches on his move to Sheffield United before the Championship side halted the deal when it transpired that Berge would not be heading for pastures new.

Speculation over a possible Bramall Lane move has been revived ahead of January, with Watford now linked too.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Sheffield United? Rob Kozluk Phil Jagielka

Still a worthwhile addition?

Even with Berge still on the books and still a key player, Kone would arguably still be a welcome signing for Sheffield United.

He’s got a bright future ahead of him and could be a long-term successor to midfield mainstays Oliver Norwood and John Fleck in the years to come. The Canadian will only get better as time goes on and after playing three times for Canada at the World Cup, his stock will be on the rise.

With Watford keen and Sheffield United monitoring his development, Kone could end up on these shores sooner rather than later. But it remains to be seen just who snaps him up from Montreal CF.