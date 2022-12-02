Ex-Bristol City, Cardiff, and Middlesbrough favourite named player/coach at English side

Lee Tomlin has taken on a player/coach role with non-league side Ilkeston Town.

Tomlin, 33, announced his retirement from playing in October this year.

The Leicester-born attacker had been struggling with injury for a number of years, and is best known for his stints with Peterborough United, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, and Cardiff City.

During a 17-year playing career, Tomlin also represented the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Walsall, and Doncaster Rovers, amassing 585 career appearances and 122 goals.

Now though, Tomlin has come out of retirement to take on a player/coach role with seventh-tier side Ilkeston Town.

Ilkeston Town are currently managed by Jamie Ward who is also a player for the club – Ward is best known for his time with the likes of Sheffield United, Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

For Tomlin, it’s a first coaching role.

Back in the game…

Tomlin was always a player who boasted so much technical ability. He could turn a game on its head, with Cardiff City perhaps seeing the best of Tomlin.

Injury often hampered his career though, and at 33 years old he decided to call time.

But he’s back in the game after just a month of retirement and a player/coach role at Ilkeston will provide a new challenge for Tomlin.

He’s got some great experience as a player and he was loved by many of the clubs he played for – at only 33, he could have a lengthy coaching career ahead of him.