Do Middlesbrough have money to spend in January? What we know so far…

Middlesbrough were active in the last transfer window. And with another on the way, it looks like new boss Michael Carrick will make a few additions.

Middlesbrough boast one of the biggest squads in the Championship. It’s thanks to last summer’s signings, but not all of those signings have proved to be fruitful ones.

Ahead of January, Carrick looks set to bolster his improving side. But will he have any money to spend on new players?

What we know so far…

The answer to that seems to be ‘yes’.

Boro’s head of football Kieran Scott said in a recent interview that the club will try to bolster their starting XI in the New Year, suggesting that Carrick and his recruitment team will look to sign quality rather than quantity.

Scott said:

“We’re having a fair few discussions about January, but to be fair to Michael, I think he understands that as much as January and the transfer window is important for the club, and we do have opportunities to strengthen, there’s also a lot of good stuff at the club already.

“Ultimately, I think we’re going to be focusing on looking to improve the starting XI, which then of course in turn improves the whole squad… Ideally, we’ll be looking to sign players rather than loan them.”

So from a Middlesbrough perspective, it seems like the club are ready to back Carrick in Janaury, which is probably something that played a part in Carrick wanting to take the job midway through the campaign.

And in a recent Q&A, TeessideLive’s Craig Johns discussed the club’s transfer budget, and he revealed that the club do have money to spend in January, but he didn’t suggest how much.

Middlesbrough sold Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth in the summer for a reported fee of £12million with a further £3million coming in bonuses, whilst Djed Spence joined Spurs for an initial £12.5million, but that fee could rise to £20million in add-ons.

Johns suggests that the money from these sales could be reinvested into the playing squad, whilst mentioning that Boro won’t spend crazily in January – they’ll look to invest the money in players who could be considered assets going forward.

Middlesbrough then look to be in a fairly healthy financial position as we head into January, and Carrick looks set to be backed in the transfer window.