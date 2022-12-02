Derby County striker makes National League switch

Derby County youngster Bartosz Cybulski has swapped Matlock Town for Solihull Moors, joining the National League side on a month-long deal.

Derby County have seen a whole host of academy talents come through the ranks in recent years and towering striker Cybulski will be among the current crop hoping to break into the side in the coming seasons.

He’s made seven outings for the Rams’ first-team but much of his game time to date has come with the club’s U18s and U21s.

The Polish youth international has spent time out on loan too though, spending time with Matlock Town this season. Now though, his time with the Gladiators has come to an end to allow him to make the step up to the National League.

Solihull Moors have swooped in to sign Cybulski on a month-long deal, it has been confirmed.

It’s the Derby County starlet’s first shot in the National League after time with Matlock in the Northern Premier League, so he’ll be hopeful of making an impact with the Moors over the next month.

Best for development?

Cybulski has played plenty of youth football by now, so it seems best that he tests himself out on loan in a bid to take himself to the next level.

Of course, his switch to Solihull Moors is only a short-term one, but if he can impress at Damson Park, who knows what the second half of the season could bring for the towering youngster.

He’ll be hoping to make a good impression quickly with the Moors facing Oldham Athletic at midday on Saturday, when he could make his debut for Neal Ardley’s side.