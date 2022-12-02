Crystal Palace starlet reveals stance on Charlton Athletic future amid loan recall revelation

Charlton Athletic loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has said he would love to see out the season with the Addicks but admitted it’s not up to him, with Crystal Palace claimed to hold a recall option.

Charlton Athletic pulled off an impressive coup in the summer when they snapped up Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old winger had been in prolific form for the Eagles’ U21s and he’s made a good impression in his first shot at regular senior football with the Addicks. He’s managed five goals and three assists in 19 outings for Ben Garner’s side.

However, as often is the case with loan players, the January transfer window has raised some questions about his immediate future.

Now, the South London Press has reported that Crystal Palace do hold the option to recall Rak-Sakyi if they wish. Speaking to the outlet though, the youngster has made it clear he’d ‘love’ to stay with Charlton Athletic, although he admitted it won’t be completely down to him. He said:

“I’d love to stay but that is not completely down to me. I’m taking every game as it comes. The fans have been behind me every step of the way, I’m very grateful to them.

“I’m thankful for all the support they have given me.”

Hoping for a stay…

Rak-Sakyi has made his desires clear when it comes to his immediate future with Charlton Athletic, and the club’s supporters will be hopeful that Palace don’t opt to trigger their recall option too.

He’s been a big hit at The Valley and his contributions have played an important role. He’s brought some excitement too with his flair and attacking intent, and that would be tough to replace.

The London-born starlet looks to be reaping the benefits of his time on loan with the Addicks and unless they want to send him to a club higher up the table or in the Championship, it seems best that he sees out the season with Charlton.