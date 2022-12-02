Comment: Recent Rangers stance could see Blackpool hotshot become preferred January target

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old forward has scored nine goals in 21 Championship outings so far this season – one more than he managed in the entirety of the last Championship season.

Reports leading up to January have linked the Blackpool man with a number of clubs, but Rangers have been mentioned more than any other side.

The Gers are said to be admirers of Yates’, but will a January move materialise?

Mick Beale left QPR to take on the Rangers job last month. And the club’s sporting director Ross Wilson has insisted that he will back the new Rangers boss as much as possible in January.

But one pressing issue for Rangers right now regards the future of Alfredo Morelos.

The striker is out of contract next summer, and it’s been reported this week that another Rangers target – Sunderland striker Ross Stewart – could be signed in January, but only if Morelos moves on.

That suggests then that Rangers will only sign a striker if Morelos moves on, and Yates might be a much more realistic option for Rangers than Stewart.

He’d no doubt be a cheaper option than the Scottish international Stewart and given the fact that Stewart has missed the majority of this season so far through injury, Yates would be able to come in and hit the ground running for Beale.

But it clearly depends on the situation regarding Morelos.

Blackpool will be determined to keep hold of the striker given the club’s lowly league position.

Blackpool sit in 23rd place of the table and losing his top scorer won’t be on manager Michael Appleton’s January agenda.

Money talks though, even to a club in Blackpool’s position, and it wouldn’t be the most surprising January outcome if Yates leaves, and a move to Rangers would be equally unsurprising.