Aston Villa man ‘would love to’ join Preston North End in January, says his brother

QPR goalkeeper Jordan Archer says that his brother Cameron ‘would love to return’ to Preston North End on loan.

Cameron Archer spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End.

The Aston Villa man went on to score seven goals in 20 Championship outings for the club, before returning to Villa Park last summer.

He was tipped to go out on loan again for this season but Steven Gerrard opted to keep him at Villa, where he’s played sporadically so far this season.

Heading into January though, reports have revealed that Sunderland are among a number of Championship sides to have enquired about taking Archer on loan in January.

Speaking to Lancashire Post, QPR’s Jordan Archer had this to say on his younger brother:

“He would love to return. The fans know what he thinks of the club.

“It’s a brilliant place and he played some of his best football there. If he does go out on loan again, Preston would be his number one destination and is the main place he wants to go.”