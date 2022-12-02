5 EFL stars that could represent England at the 2026 World Cup including Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle men

England’s World Cup squad boasts some of the country’s best talents for years, and it will be hoped they can achieve the unthinkable and finally bring it home from Qatar.

The full focus is on the Three Lions’ current World Cup campaign, of course.

But, it won’t be long before the attention turns to the future. The EFL boasts some of England’s most promising youngsters and many of the current squad started out in the Football League, so who could be the next to rise from the divisions and make it to the World Cup?

Here, we put forward five EFL stars who could make England’s 2026 squad…

Mike Cooper – Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle shot-stopper Cooper is arguably one of the best goalkeepers outside the top-flight. He’s been crucial again for the Pilgrims this season and it seems just a matter of time before he gets a chance at the upper-end of the Championship or the Premier League.

And, when he makes that jump, it’s hard to see him looking back.

Jacob Greaves – Hull City

Left-footed centre-backs are crucial and England aren’t exactly blessed with many at the moment. The hugely promising Greaves could be a solution to that shortage.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a Premier League move before and if he’s given the chance to develop under the right boss, he could become one of the country’s standout centre-backs in the years to come.

Adam Wharton – Blackburn Rovers

Wharton is still only 18 but he’s really caught the eye in his breakthrough under Jon Dahl Tomasson this season.

The Blackburn Rovers starlet has a great eye for a pass and he’s already in the England setup having earned a call-up to their U18s. He’s a strong contender for an EFL star destined for a future at the top along with Rovers teammate Ashley Phillips, who also deserves a mention.

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

19-year-old centre-back Edwards is another EFL prodigy who has already been a regular for the Young Lions. He played a key role in the U19s’ European Championship victory and has been heavily linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

A future move away from Peterborough United seems an inevitability and when he makes the likely jump to the top-flight, Edwards is a player fans should be keeping an eye on.

Alex Scott – Bristol City

Last but not least is Bristol City’s Guernsey-born starlet Scott, who has already played over 60 Championship games for the Robins despite being only 19 years old.

Again, Scott has been linked with a top-flight move before and his versatility could make him a valuable part of the England setup in years to come. He’s picked up caps for the Young Lions at U18, U19 and U20 level and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s got a future in the senior side ahead of him.