3 Ethan Laird replacements QPR should consider amid Manchester United recall rumours

QPR recruited Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United in the summer to bolster their options on the right-hand side.

QPR’s loaned in youngster has been a big hit at Loftus Road too, managing one goal and two assists in 17 games for the R’s.

However, the Manchester Evening News has said that Manchester United are open to bringing back their loaned out players this winter, leaving question marks surrounding Laird’s immediate future in the Championship.

Amid the rumours, we put forward three potential replacements the R’s should consider for this winter…

Cody Drameh – Leeds United

If there’s a Championship club in search of a right-back this winter, Drameh simply has to be on their shopping list.

He was a huge hit with Cardiff City over the second half of last season but has seen limited action back with parent club Leeds United this campaign. He could be an ideal addition for QPR if Laird moves on, with the 20-year-old capable in defence and attack as either a full-back or a wing-back.

Harrison Ashby – West Ham United

Ashby could be there for someone to make a shrewd pickup this winter. His contract at West Ham expires at the end of the season and to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer, someone should look to tempt them into a winter sale.

The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and could thrive at Loftus Road if given a chance to impress.

Josh Key – Exeter City

Key has taken the step up to League One in his stride after proving himself as one of League Two’s best full-backs and he looks like a player destined for a future in the Championship.

He’s another player that the R’s could really develop and mould into their ideal right wing-back/full-back and has the skillset to make the step up for the second-tier, he just needs to be given a chance to do so.