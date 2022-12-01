‘The momentum is definitely with…’ – Peterborough United v Barnsley prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Barnsley in League One tomorrow.

Two of League One’s top-six go head-to-head tomorrow night, in what should be an entertaining game in South Yorkshire.

Both these teams were relegated from the Championship last season. But both could be on their way back with Posh currently sat in 4th and Barnsley in 6th.

Grant McCann’s Peterborough have come into some poor form though having lost their last three games in all competitions.

Michael Duff’s Barnsley however have won five of their last six in all competitions, having moved up the League One standings in recent weeks.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Peterborough are always formidable in League One. And they’ll be welcoming a return to league action after a tough run of form playing in three different competitions in their last three outings.

“Barnsley will provide a good test for Posh this weekend and a trip to Peterborough will be a huge test in itself for the Tykes.

“But the momentum is definitely with Barnsley right now, and I think they’ll have the confidence to go and and nick a win tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 0-1 Barnsley

James Ray

“I’m starting to worry for Posh a bit this season if I’m honest. They’re a strong side and boast some of the division’s top players but they’re still too leaky at the back and. Prior to their promotion in the 2020/21 season, they saw plenty of promotion bids fall through too, and I’m concerned that will happen again this time around.

“Saying that, they’re strong at home and will be a real test for a Barnsley side back on the rise under Michael Duff.

“Three wins in a row compared to Posh’s back-to-back losses means the momentum is with the Tykes, but I can see the spoils being shared here. This is a big one for both sides though, so it could be a game to keep an eye out for.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Barnsley