The latest on Morgan Whittaker’s Plymouth Argyle future: Is he going to Ipswich Town?

Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker is enjoying a positive loan spell at Plymouth Argyle this season. But Plymouth’s promotion rivals Ipswich Town have been linked with a surprise move for the striker.

Whittaker has scored seven and assisted five in League One so far this season. The 21-year-old has been a key player for Plymouth Argyle who sit top of the pile as things stand.

But as we near the January transfer window, 2nd place Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Whittaker, in what would certainly be a surprise switch midway through the season.

What’s the latest on Whittaker’s situation?

Before Whittaker’s links to Ipswich came about, the striker discussed his current situation at Plymouth and also the possibility of returning to parent club Swansea City in January.

But he told PlymouthLive:

“I have just got to focus on now. I don’t want to be thinking too far into the future. I’m here at the minute and that’s all that matters.”

And little over a week later, Ipswich Town’s interest in Whittaker was reported by TWTD.

Town’s CEO Mark Ashton has spoken openly about Ipswich Town’s plans for the January transfer window, revealing that the club will be actively pursuing new signings and that manager Kieran McKenna has already identified the positions he wants to bolster.

And a report from East Anglian Daily Times has confirmed that Ipswich have an interest in Whittaker, but revealed that the Plymouth loanee isn’t a ‘prime target’ for the Tractor Boys.

So it seems like Whittaker is definitely an option for Ipswich, but it always looked like an unlikely move and it seems like Whittaker is set to see out the season with Plymouth.

Plymouth and Ipswich are both looking strong in League One and the January transfer window could yet decide whether one, or both earn promotion to the Championship this season.