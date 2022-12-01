The latest on Joao Pedro’s Watford situation: Are Newcastle United readying a January bid?

Watford striker Joao Pedro is a long-term target of Newcastle United’s, and the Magpies might yet get their man in January.

Pedro was close to joining Newcastle United in a £30million transfer last summer. But the move hit a few snags and Eddie Howe eventually brought in Alexander Isak instead.

Reports last month though suggested that Newcastle United might make another move for Pedro in January.

The latest on Joao Pedro’s Watford future…

Pedro has so far scored six goals in 17 Championship outings for Watford. His side have steadily climbed the table since Slaven Bilic took over, with the Hornets currently sat in 4th place of the table.

Bilic then will surely be desperate to keep hold of Pedro, especially with Ismaila Sarr looking likely to attract transfer interest again in January.

But Football Insider said last month that Newcastle United have a ‘strong interest’ in Pedro ahead of January, and that Howe’s side are weighing up a move for the 21-year-old.

With the World Cup well underway and with no football in either the Premier League or Championship, Pedro to Newcastle has been put on the back-burner for now.

But transfer rumours are still cropping up and the Magpies have been linked with Everton’s Moise Keane and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, suggesting that Howe is definitely keen on adding another striker to his ranks in January.

Whilst Newcastle look set to spend in January, so too do Watford with Bilic keen on strengthening his side’s promotion credentials in the New Year.

But to do that, Watford might yet need to part ways with one or Sarr or Pedro and it seems like Pedro would be the bigger sale, given the fact that Sarr was previously reported to be worth £25million.

Pedro to Newcastle seems like a definite possibility then ahead of January. Expect this move to be mentioned in headlines more and more as we near January, but don’t expect Newcastle to spend too much time on trying to prise the Brazilian from Watford.