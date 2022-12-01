The 4 players linked with Burnley ahead of January including Coventry City and Leeds United pair

Burnley look as though they could be readying for another busy transfer window, with promotion very much within their reach this season.

Vincent Kompany’s side have gradually improved as the season’s gone on. The Clarets currently sit in 1st place of the table and look like definite title contenders in the Championship.

It’s come after a summer overhaul under Kompany whose side have been linked with a number of new names as we head into the New Year.

Here we look at all the players linked with a move to Turf Moor in the past few weeks, and discuss whether or a not a move is likely…

Callum O’Hare

Burnley wanted to sign Coventry City talisman Callum O’Hare last summer. But the ex-Aston Villa man sustained a injury which kept him sidelined until just a few weeks ago.

Since, O’Hare has featured seven times in the Championship, claiming two assists.

Is a move likely to happen?

This one looks like it could be something that comes back into Burnley’s sights in January. They were definitely keen last summer and despite O’Hare having not played a lot of football since, he remains a player with great potential and ability.

He could definitely bolster Burnley’s promotion push and Pete O’Rourke said recently that he believes the Coventry City man will be high up on Kompany’s wish list in the New Year.

Definitely one to watch out for.

Iwan Roberts

Liverpool youngster Iwan Roberts was recently on trial with Burnley where he scored in an U21 fixture for the Clarets.

The Wales U18 defender has been with Liverpool since the age of 13, having worked his way through the club’s youth ranks.

Is a move likely to happen?

At the time of his trial, it seemed like there was a bit of excitement around this potential signing, but nothing has been said of Roberts and Burnley in the past two weeks.

Whether he remains on trial or whether Burnley are turning their attention elsewhere is unknown. But it definitely looks like it could be a shrewd signing for the future.

Stuart McKinstry

Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry has been in transfer headlines as we approach January, with Burnley said to be rivalling the likes of Stoke City and Sheffield United for his signature.

Football Insider say that Burnley are monitoring his situation – his current Leeds United deal expires next summer but the Yorkshire club want to discuss a renewal.

Is a move likely to happen?

McKinstry is currently on loan at Motherwell where he’s performing well. He’s getting regular game time when he wasn’t before, so both Leeds and McKinstry himself might not want that to end.

But the Scot will surely be weighing up his future and if the oppurtunity to seal a permanent exit from Leeds arises, it might be too difficult to turn down.

This looks like it’d be a signing for the future and so whether Burnley would prioritise it mid-season remains to be seen.

Konrad de la Fuente

Reports coming out of Europe (via Sport Witness) last month claimed that Burnley were one of five teams to have enquired about the availability of Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente.

The former Barcelona youngster is currently out on loan at Olympiacos where he’s struggling for game time.

Is a move likely to happen?

Nothing has been said of de la Fuente since this rumour emerged. But he remains exiled in Greece and so a return to Marseille in the New Year could be a very real possibility.

Once back in France – or if he returns to France – he could be loaned out again for the second half of the season, or a permanent move might crop up as he doesn’t seem to have much of a future with Marseille.

Burnley don’t seem overly interested in this one.