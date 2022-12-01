Significant update emerges regarding Portsmouth defender’s League Two loan spell

Portsmouth will bring an end to Haji Mnoga’s Gillingham loan spell in January, The News has reported.

Portsmouth decided to send 20-year-old defender Mnoga to League Two side Gillingham in the summer.

It marked the Tanzanian international’s first shot at regular minutes in the Football League after previous spells on loan in non-league football with Bromley and Weymouth.

However, the move hasn’t gone as any would have hoped. Amid the Gills’ struggles, Mnoga has played just five times across all competitions. He was sent off on his League Two debut and he’s only played three league games since, with his last outing coming on October 25th.

Now, with the January window on the horizon, Portsmouth’s stance over his immediate future has emerged.

The News states that Pompey will bring an end to Mnoga’s time at Priestfield Stadium when the window opens, with Danny Cowley and co to find him a new club for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Portsmouth? David James Nwankwo Kanu

Time to reassess…

Just because Mnoga’s first shot at League Two football hasn’t gone to plan, that shouldn’t necessarily bring an end to his season in the EFL.

He’s proven himself in the National League and Gillingham is a club in a difficult position at the moment. Neil Harris’ side are right in a relegation battle again this season, so there might be a better option in the fourth-tier for the promising defender.

If not, maybe a National League spell could be best to give Mnoga some confidence again after a challenging stay with the Gills.

He had plenty of other interest before heading to Kent, so he shouldn’t be short of suitors again this winter.