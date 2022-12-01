‘Should have the edge’ – Charlton Athletic v Cheltenham Town prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Cheltenham Town in League One on Friday night.

Charlton Athletic welcome Cheltenham Town to The Valley in search of their first league win in three matches. The Addicks have been inconsistent this season and sit in a rather disappointing 14th.

Ben Garner has come in for criticism recently but his side have shown at times that they have the quality to beat any side in the division on their day. A home match on Saturday is a positive for Garner’s men, having only lost one of their nine league games at The Valley.

Cheltenham Town have struggled so far this campaign but recent results have provided some optimism that they can keep their heads above water. The Robins are currently languishing in 18th but are unbeaten in their last four league matches, conceding just once in those games.

Wade Elliott is hopeful of consolidating his side’s status in League One and has done a decent job so far with the club lacking in resources compared to other teams in the division.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Charlton just can’t seem to get going this season despite some good results against the top sides. The Addicks have some favourable fixtures coming up so will be hoping to start a run of good form. Garner still needs more time to get things right but failure to win on Saturday could bring some more unnecessary pressure to his door.

“Cheltenham have become difficult to beat under Elliott in recent weeks and will provide a tough test for the hosts on Friday. The Robins’ lack of goals on their travels is a concern but they have been strong at the back and have one of the best defences from the teams in the bottom half of the table.

“The result will largely depend on which Charlton turns up, if they don’t start well this could play into the hands of the visitors. This could quite easily be a convincing home win but I am going for The Addicks to stutter against a dogged Cheltenham.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Cheltenham Town

James Ray

“This is a tough one to predict but both sides should come into this one hopeful of taking all three points.

“A draw wouldn’t really help the Addicks all that much and would certainly be a better outcome for the visitors, but I think I can see the home side taking an important win here.

“Garner’s Charlton squad should have the edge despite the best efforts of Cheltenham Town, who could easily come away with a point or even a surprise win. It is a home win I’m going for though.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Cheltenham Town