Sheffield United convinced there will be January bids for star player, report reveals

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for January bids for star man Iliman Ndiaye, according to a report from The Star.

Sheffield United have started the season positively, sitting in 2nd place in the table and just three points behind league leaders Burnley after 21 games played. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won 11 of those and will be eyeing a place in the automatic promotion spots come the end of the campaign.

Although there have been several top performers for the Blades so far this season, one player they can thank more than most is striker Ndiaye. The 22-year-old has scored nine goals and registered a further two assists in 19 appearances and sits joint-top of the goalscoring charts.

The Star reports that the club were preparing for interest in their star player in the upcoming January window, but given his exploits with the Senegal national team in the World Cup in Qatar, Sheffield United are now ‘convinced they will receive a number of concrete bids’.

A blow if they lose the player, but a sale could have a silver lining…

It would be a huge blow if they were to lose their top scorer midway through the campaign. Sheffield United are hoping to secure promotion and a place in the Premier League next season and they may need Ndiaye at their disposal and at the club if they are to achieve this goal.

However, they do have a number of top strikers already at the club who could deputise should they choose to sell. Oli McBurnie has the same goals tally with nine, whilst Rhian Brewster, Billy Sharp and Daniel Jebbison could step up.

Also, although there is no reported asking price for Ndiaye as of yet, if Sheffield United’s valuation is likely to be over £10million and so could be used to bolster their squad in several areas of the pitch, giving them potentially a better chance of finishing in as high of a position as possible.