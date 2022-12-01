Report reveals Leeds United’s stance over Millwall loan man’s immediate future

Leeds United are not planning to recall Charlie Cresswell from his Millwall loan, Football Insider has said.

Millwall made a double loan swoop on Leeds United in the summer, snapping up defender Cresswell and versatile youngster Jamie Shackleton on temporary deals.

Cresswell’s situation has been speculated about somewhat in the first half of the season, with some saying a winter return to Elland Road is a possibility for the centre-back.

However, a new report from Football Insider has said that will not be the case heading into January.

They state that Leeds United have no plans to terminate Cresswell’s Millwall loan deal early to bring him back and bolster their own defensive options. Jesse Marsch is not looking to do so at this stage, with the club pleased with the regular game time he’s picking up, believing that is better for his development than picking up sparse minutes back at Elland Road.

Best for all?

Cresswell’s time with Millwall is serving him well so far. It’s certainly more valuable than limited minutes back with his parent club, maybe even supplemented with an U23s outing here and there.

It also means the Lions are set to avoid a dilemma of their own, as if the 20-year-old was brought back early, they’d have to use the transfer window to find a suitable replacement at the heart of defence.

So far this season, the Preston-born centre-back has played 15 times across all competitions, chipping in with four goals in the process. He’s also played a part in four league clean sheets and has now played all 90 minutes in the last four Championship games.