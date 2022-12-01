Reading keen to tie summer signing down to new contract

Reading boss Paul Ince has confirmed he’s keen to tie young defender Amadou Salif Mbengue down to a new contract, with his current deal up in January.

Reading moved to sign Mbengue on a free transfer back in September, bringing him in to bolster their defensive options.

The move came after the 20-year-old was let go by French side FC Metz in the summer and after getting himself up to full fitness, the young defender has now played all 90 minutes in six of the Royals’ last seven Championship games.

He only signed a short-term deal upon his arrival though, meaning his current contract is expiring in January.

Now though, speaking with the Reading Chronicle, Ince has confirmed his desire to make it a long-term agreement with Mbengue as they look to develop him after a promising start in Berkshire.

Speaking on the popular defender’s situation, here’s what he had to say:

“With Amadou, he’s a lovely kid and the lads love him.

“We can play him in numerous positions, and we would like to sit down and make it long term. I don’t get too excited about people playing well for two or three games, people have to consistently do it. He’s raw, but I love that, and he will only get better and improve.

“He’s someone we need to look at from a long-term point of view, and it will be down to myself and Mark Bowen. I’m pleased that as a manager you can bring players in from Europe and they fit in so well, that means we as a staff are doing something right and the culture is right.

“With him, he’s only going to get better.”

1 of 15 Which Reading player currently wears the shirt number 15? Junior Hoilett Ovie Ejaria Femi Azeez Mamadi Camara

Fingers crossed…

After Mbengue’s promising start to life with the Royals, it will be hoped that they can secure his long-term future at the club before January comes around.

If not, then it wouldn’t be a surprise if other clubs start sniffing around the Senegal U23s international.

At only 20, he’s got the best years of his career ahead of him and Ince will be hopeful he can spend them at the Select Car Leasing Stadium under his management.

He had become a regular in the side prior to the break and it will be hoped his progress can continue over the second half of the season, providing Reading can tie him down to a new deal and keep him onboard, of course.