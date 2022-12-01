Portsmouth complete signing of in-form ex-Crystal Palace prospect

Portsmouth have now signed young striker Sam Folarin, youth coach Zesh Rehman has confirmed to The News.

Portsmouth have started to make a good habit of recruiting youngsters who have been let go by top academies.

Jayden Reid and Jay Mingi were both added after being let go by other clubs and while they’re yet to set the senior stage alight just yet, they’re two players Danny Cowley views as future first-team stars.

Pompey have added plenty of talents to their ranks over recent seasons to bolster their academy and now, another addition has emerged.

Sam Folarin might be a name familiar with some Portsmouth fans given his involvement for the U18s this season. However, he’s only been in on trial until now, with professional development phase coach Rehman now confirmed that Folarin has officially been signed by the club now.

As quoted by The News, here’s what he had to say on the former Crystal Palace youngster: