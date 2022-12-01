Portsmouth complete signing of in-form ex-Crystal Palace prospect

Portsmouth have now signed young striker Sam Folarin, youth coach Zesh Rehman has confirmed to The News.
Portsmouth have started to make a good habit of recruiting youngsters who have been let go by top academies.
Jayden Reid and Jay Mingi were both added after being let go by other clubs and while they’re yet to set the senior stage alight just yet, they’re two players Danny Cowley views as future first-team stars.
Pompey have added plenty of talents to their ranks over recent seasons to bolster their academy and now, another addition has emerged.
Sam Folarin might be a name familiar with some Portsmouth fans given his involvement for the U18s this season. However, he’s only been in on trial until now, with professional development phase coach Rehman now confirmed that Folarin has officially been signed by the club now.
As quoted by The News, here’s what he had to say on the former Crystal Palace youngster:
“Sam has done well for us, we’ve now signed him.
“He came from Crystal Palace and has since scored a few goals, but he has a lot to learn. He still needs to learn how to control his emotions, how to make use of his physical presence, but he has some good potential.
“He came on trial for us initially, did well and has continued to do well. He’s at the start of his journey with us, he’s a first year and has a lot of work to do.”
Another talent to develop…
As Rehman says himself, Folarin has plenty of work to do to develop his game. But very few academy recruits come in as a finished article ready to make a senior step up, so it will be hoped the striker can kick on now that his future at Fratton Park has been sealed after leaving Crystal Palace in the summer.
The tall striker has four goals in 10 games so far this season and has made a good impression, so it will be hoped he can eventually push for a place in the first-team picture in the years to come.
Until then though, the full focus will be on developing his game in the academy after nailing him down to a contract.