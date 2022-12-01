Opinion: Ipswich Town can solve midfield dilemma with swoop for West Ham star who is available for transfer

Ipswich Town are enduring a bit of an injury crisis in the middle of the park at the moment, with only two first-team regulars available for selection as it stands.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and the club hierarchy have a built a squad that, on the whole, has solid depth across the board. That’s really being tested at the moment though, with McKenna contending with a midfielder shortage.

Dominic Ball won’t play again this season while Panutche Camara and Lee Evans are still sidelined too.

That leaves the Tractor Boys with just Sam Morsy and youngster Cameron Humphreys as the only natural midfielders with a decent amount of senior experience, and even the latter is only in the early stages of his breakthrough.

Ipswich need to make the most of the January window to add some further depth, and Conor Coventry could be an ideal target.

Free to leave the Hammers…

Coventry, 22, stayed with West Ham this season but hasn’t been given regular game time. The vast majority of his minutes have come in the Europa Conference League, with only one minute of action coming in the Premier League, and that was on the opening day.

He’s tasted senior action elsewhere but with a first-team breakthrough not on the horizon, Football Insider has said that Coventry has been told he’s free to leave the London Stadium in the summer.

That opens the door for someone to swoop in, and Ipswich Town should seriously consider doing that.

Coventry is a player with the best years of his career ahead of him and he looks like a player who just needs to be given a real chance to show exactly what he’s capable of.

As one of the more senior members of the Hammers’ U21s, he’s been a leader at youth level for both club and country before. He’s a well-rounded, energetic midfielder who can sit in a deeper role or push forward to join in with attacks. He also boasts a wide passing range and has had a comfort on the ball beyond his years for some time now.

Coventry could be an ideal midfield addition to take the pressure off the promising Humphreys and give McKenna more depth. West Ham are seemingly ready for a permanent deal, but if Ipswich aren’t ready to commit to that yet, a loan could also be an option. His contract with the Premier League side is up at the end of the season, so that could open the door to a free transfer swoop further down the line.