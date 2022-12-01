Opinion: Corberan needs to bolster specific West Brom area that Bruce glossed over in the summer

West Brom look like they might have a fruitful second half of the season, with three-straight wins before the World Cup dragging them out of the relegation zone.

Carlos Corberan has definitely had an immediate impact on this previously misfiring West Brom side, like many expected him to.

The Baggies sit a place above the relegation zone after spending much of the season so far inside the bottom three. Whilst a top-six finish seems like a far-fetched but still possible outcome, Corberan will no doubt be looking to the next season and the seasons beyond.

January will be Corberan’s first transfer window at the club and he’ll surely look to make some lasting improvements to this current side, and one department in particular that could do with strengthening is the full-back department.

Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend were Corberan’s right and left-back choices for the last outing v Stoke City. But the pair have very little competition and both have come under scrutiny from Baggies fans in the past.

Bruce made it clear that he wanted to add competition at right-back last summer, but all he could do was bring in Martin Kelly on a free transfer late on in the window, with Erik Pieters coming in to provide some cover on the left.

Corberan likes his full-backs to be able to work the flanks, and Townsend in particular might not be someone who lasts in Corberan’s West Brom XI – the full-back has been hit and miss this season, having been in and out of the starting side.

Whilst Kelly and Pieters provide some form of cover in both areas, the two aren’t really players that fit into Corberan’s style and so there seems to be a definite need for more pacey, wing-back type full-backs in Janaury.

There’s also Kean Bryan to come back and he’ll be a solid and versatile option for Corberan to use, but the right-back will need slowly reintroducing to the side after his lengthy injury.

In front of the defence, Corberan has a lot of good options and he still has names like Daryl Dike to fully call upon after the World Cup break, and so things are looking positive for the Baggies in an attacking sense.

But the full-back department definitely seems like one that needs bolstering at some point before the next season.