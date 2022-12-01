Middlesbrough bring in ex-Aston Villa coach

Middlesbrough have added Aaron Danks to their first-team coaching staff, the club have confirmed.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding head coach Michael Carrick’s backroom staff upon his announcement, given additions and alterations were ongoing. Now the latest to be added to the Boro ranks behind the scenes is Danks.

The 39-year-old has been on the books at Belgian giants Anderlecht, the England national team at U20 and U21 level, and Premier League side Aston Villa. The two previous Villa managers Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard both had Danks on their coaching staff as an assistant and so joins Boro with plenty of experience.

Former Middlesbrough player and manager Jonathan Woodgate is currently operating as a first-team coach and so Danks will work alongside him in this role.

A rebuild under Carrick…

With the sacking of one manager and the appointment of another comes a time for rebuilding, whether that’s on the pitch with the style of play and personnel, or behind the scenes with backroom staff. There have certainly been changes at the Riverside in many aspects since Carrick’s arrival and that looks set to continue with the Danks’ addition.

His experience is vital for someone like Carrick. The Boro head coach is stepping foot into permanent management for the first time in his career and so needs experienced heads in and around him to help him through the process.

Danks has worked under brilliant coaches at club level in this country and overseas and at international level and can bring many strengths to the table at Middlesbrough in the months and potentially years to come.

The first-team coach will get to work straight away in preparation for Middlesbrough’s campaign getting back underway on December 10th. The Teessiders face Luton Town at the Riverside upon the resumption of the season when the World Cup is in its latter stages.