Kolo Toure brings loaned out midfielder back to Wigan Athletic for assessment

Wigan Athletic have recalled Scott Smith from his loan spell with Torquay United so he can be assessed by the new management, it has been confirmed.

Wigan Athletic named Kolo Toure as their new boss earlier this week and the Ivorian will be hoping to make a quick impact in his first job as a first-team manager.

The World Cup break still has some time left, so he’ll be hoping to use the next week or so to really assess his squad.

Now, in order to do so, the club have decided to recall loaned out midfielder Smith from Torquay United.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 21-year-old has seen his spell at Plainmoor ended early.

In Torquay United’s announcement of Smith’s departure, they detail the reasons behind his early return to the DW Stadium, with manager Gary Johnson confirming the new management is keen to assess all the options available to them.

A chance to impress…

The Wigan-born midfielder had played seven times for Torquay United and has already tasted senior football with Wigan Athletic, playing nine times for the club across all competitions.

He’ll be hopeful of making a good impression on Toure and co upon his return, with a change in management a chance for all youngsters and fringe players to prove they’re deserving of a spot in the side as the Latics embark on a new era after letting go of Leam Richardson.

It’s vital that Toure and co get off the mark quickly to guide Wigan away from the relegation zone and academy graduate Smith will be hopeful that he can play a role in the club’s bid to retain their Championship status.