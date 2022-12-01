‘It’ll certainly be a tough game’ – Plymouth Argyle v Port Vale prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle host Port Vale in League One tomorrow.

League leaders Plymouth Argyle welcome Port Vale in League One tomorrow night, with the Green Army looking to add to their 43 points for the season so far.

They go into this game on the back on consecutive draws in the league, with their last outing being a 3-2 win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy.

Port Vale meanwhile provide a tough game for Plymouth – they currently sit in 10th place of the table and have won their last two, beating promotion chasers Barnsley in the EFL Trophy last time out.

A win tomorrow could see Port Vale move as high as 7th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Despite Port Vale being in and around the top-six picture, there’s a staggering 17 points between these two side right now and I think there’s only one winner in this one.

“Plymouth have been the stand out side in League One so far this season and if they’re going to earn promotion, they need to beat the teams who are vying for a top-six finish and build confidence.

“It’ll certainly be a tough game for them, but I really can’t see Port Vale taking anything from tomorrow’s game.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Port Vale

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

James Ray

“Port Vale have surprised plenty of League One fans this season and have left many teams frustrated after coming up against them, and they’ll be keen to spring a surprise against the Pilgrims this weekend.

“That I can’t see happening though. Plymouth are formidable at home and although Vale boast a respectable away record of late, I don’t see them coming away with this one with anything.

“As they have on many occasions already this season, Schumacher’s side will have too much for the visitors. This should be an easy enough home win, though the Pilgrims must be wary of underestimating their opponents.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Port Vale