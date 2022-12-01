Hull City general knowledge quiz – 15 quickfire questions on the Tigers (01.12.22)

Hull City boast a storied history, and the man currently challenged with taking the Tigers to the top is former player Liam Rosenior.

Hull City brought Rosenior back to the club to become head coach after their decision to part ways with Shota Arveladze.

The Georgian was moved on earlier this season after a pretty dismal start to the campaign despite a significant summer recruitment drive. Rosenior will be hoping to get the club back on track though and the World Cup break should have helped him instil his ethos and philosophy on his squad further.

Prior to the break, Rosenior’s Hull played three games, gathering four points with a win, a draw and a loss.

