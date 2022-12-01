‘Formidable’ – Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Bristol Rovers in League One tomorrow.

Bolton Wanderers sit in 5th place of the table going into tomorrow’s round of League One fixtures, and Bristol Rovers in 15th.

Both teams have different expectations this season and both are perhaps meeting their own expectations so far, with Bolton looking like promotion contenders and Rovers competing well upon their return to the division.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton have won their last two going into this one with their last outing being a home game v Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Joey Barton’s team on the other hand saw their four game unbeaten streak halted by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup last time out.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bolton, despite an inconsistent season so far, have quietly crept up the League One table and into a strong position ahead of the second half of the season.

“But Bristol Rovers are becoming quite formidable in the league and I expect them to move up the table themselves in the coming weeks.

“So this fixture should be a really exciting one. But going on both teams’ form right now, I can’t pick a winner, and I’m going to say score draw.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Bristol Rovers

James Ray

“For me, this is the sort of game Bolton Wanderers need to be winning if they’re to prove they’re going to be part of the chasing pack this season.

“Bristol Rovers will be hoping to upset the apple cart by pushing towards the upper end of mid-table and they’ve got some key players that could cause issues for the Trotters.

“That said though, I can see the hosts overcoming Barton’s side. They’re gone about their business quietly but efficiently enough and should have the tools to take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Bristol Rovers