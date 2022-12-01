‘Could pose a serious threat’ – Leyton Orient v Bradford City prediction: The72

Leyton Orient host Bradford City in League Two action this weekend.

Leyton Orient come into this weekend’s clash with Bradford City in a commanding position at the top of the League Two table.

The O’s are now five points clear in 1st place and have won five of their last six league games. Richie Wellens’ side are well and truly marching towards the third-tier with just two losses in 19 games, and they’ve shown no issues bouncing back when they do suffer a rare blip.

As for Bradford City, they’re in a decent position in 5th place but they have slipped away from the automatic promotion spots somewhat. The Bantams are five points away from the top three and will be determined to bounce back from defeat to Northampton Town last time out to ease the nerves at Valley Parade.

Mark Hughes’ side will be keen to maintain their impressive away record with a statement result against Orient here.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Leyton Orient really are a formidable opponent for any League Two side, regardless of whatever form they head to Brisbane Road in. The O’s are looking better and better and with Wellens’ long-term future secured, there could be some exciting times ahead for the club.

“However, the full focus has to be on this weekend, as Bradford could pose a serious threat.

“Hughes’ side are fantastic on the road and you get the feeling they’re approaching an important stage of their season. Will they push back towards the automatic promotion spots or start to slip away?

“I think it’ll be the former, and they might just come away with an impressive point here.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 1-1 Bradford City



Luke Phelps

“On paper, this should be a tough one for Leyton Orient this weekend, but it’s easy to forget just how far ahead they are of the likes of Bradford City.

“Despite there only being a few places in the table between these two sides, the O’s have 12 more points from the same amount of games, and an incredible defensive record so far.

“I think Braford will put up a good fight in this one as they’ve looked solid so far this season. But their form is a bit inconsistent and so I’m going to back Leyton Orient for a win here.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 2-0 Bradford City