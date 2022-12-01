Charlton Athletic forced to recall 20-year-old talent amid defender shortage

Charlton Athletic have brought young defender Lucas Ness back from his loan with Torquay United, it has been confirmed.

Charlton Athletic talent Ness has tasted a good amount of senior experience in his young career to date.

The 20-year-old has featured six times for the Addicks’ first-team since linking up with their academy in the summer of 2020 and also picked up game time on loan with Hampton & Richmond in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

He was sent out on a temporary basis again back in October, with Torquay United of the National League snapping him up.

Ness had made a good impression in his seven outings for the club too, but it has now been confirmed that he’s back at The Valley after Charlton Athletic decided to recall him from Plainmoor.

The League One side announced his return on their official club website, with Torquay boss Gary Johnson stating in their own announcement of the news that it was because of ‘several’ players being unavailable.

A chance to impress for Ness?

Some defensive youth talents have been called into the squad in recent weeks, with Zach Mitchell and Richard Chin both on the bench for the Addicks’ FA Cup clash with Stockport County last weekend.

Now, it seems as though Ness will be in and around Ben Garner’s side amid a shortage of options through injury.

He’s seemingly returning off the back of an impressive stint with Torquay United, so he’ll be hoping that he has the chance to prove that he’s deserving of a senior spot with his parent club should the opportunity present itself after his recall.