Bolton Wanderers coach turns down approach from National League club

Bolton Wanderers coach Sam Hird has turned down the chance to become manager of York City, Ian Evatt has told The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers brought Hird into their coaching team in the summer of 2021 upon Ian Evatt’s arrival from Barrow.

The boss brought the 35-year-old with him from Holker Street, where Hird had just brought an end to his playing career. After starting out with Leeds United, the Doncaster-born man enjoyed a 14-year senior career but is now making a name for himself in the dugout.

He’s a key part of Evatt’s coaching team and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed, with York City showing interest.

The Minstermen are managerless after parting ways with John Askey and now, Evatt has confirmed to The Bolton News that they did make an approach to try and tempt Hird away from Bolton Wanderers with the offer of a first managerial role.

However, Hird has turned down the job. Here’s what Evatt said on the matter:

“I have had a conversation with Sam today, he was approached by York, spoke with their chairman and has politely declined, said he was extremely happy here.

“He is pleased to be a part of what we are doing and loves being a part of this football club, thinks the world of the way we do things.

“He politely declined their approach and that speaks volumes for what we are doing here, also that the word is getting around.”

A welcome boost for Evatt and co…

Seeing Hird reject interest from elsewhere can only be a good thing for Evatt and Bolton Wanderers.

It shows a faith in the project at the University of Bolton Stadium and the loyalty to it, even when the chance to progress his own managerial career presented itself to the promising young coach.

The full focus will now be back on maintaining their fight to earn a play-off spot this season. League One is, as ever, highly competitive this campaign and the Trotters will have to be at the top of their game if they’re to earn a top-six spot.

As it stands, Bolton occupy 5th place. They’re two points clear of Portsmouth in 7th but after a hefty 10 away from the top two.