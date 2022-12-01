Bolton Wanderers boss reveals extent of Kyle Dempsey’s injury and sets potential return date

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has provided an injury update on midfielder Kyle Dempsey in an interview with Manchester Evening News.

Bolton Wanderers played out a 3-2 draw against League Two side Barrow last Tuesday in the Papa Johns Trophy, but despite the victory there were concerns over the injury to Dempsey.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Dapo Afolayan midway through the first-half, with the substitute then finding the net for the games’ opener just two minutes later.

Bolton Wanderers host Bristol Rovers at the University of Bolton Stadium tomorrow evening and they won’t be able to call upon Dempsey’s services. Speaking to Manchester Evening News manager Evatt provided an update on the player, revealing the extent and the time he is expected to be out on the sidelines.

“He’s got a grade tear of an ankle ligament which is moderate and basically means about four weeks out, so that’s what we’re looking at,” said Evatt.

“Obviously he’s a bit down in the dumps and mentally, this can be really challenging because he knows he has a lot to give.”

He went on to say there has already been improvements and so his return could come sooner than the four weeks previously mentioned.

“I think the ankle already is making significant progress so it may not be as long as the four weeks, but we’ll keep monitoring that as we go and hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

A blow for Bolton Wanderers…

Despite only making 10 starts in League One so far this season, Dempsey is an important member of the first-team squad and so will be a miss for Evatt’s side in the weeks to come, especially given the fixture congestion over the Christmas period.

If the player is to be out for four weeks it means he could potentially miss six games, which could be the difference in their season. As they sit in 5th place, Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to maintain their momentum and they will need their best players fit and available to help them achieve that feat.

With Dempsey not necessarily a regular starter week on week, they do have other players who will deputise in his absence. Although it is a blow to lose a member of your first-team squad, they should still be able to get by without him between now and January.