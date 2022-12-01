3 Hannibal Mejbri replacements Birmingham City should consider as Manchester United recall rumours arise

Birmingham City currently have Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United, but the Tunisian may yet be returning to Old Trafford.

A recent report from Manchester Evening News revealed that Manchester United are open to recalling their out-on-loan players in January.

The report name-dropped Mejbri who has been a key player for Birmingham City so far this season, with two assists to his name in 15 Championship outings so far.

Here, we look at three potential Mejbri replacements that Blues should consider if the 19-year-old is recalled in the New Year…

Elliot Anderson

The highly-rated Newcastle United youngster was wanted on loan by a number of Championship clubs last summer. There was a lot of debate as to whether he’s leave on loan but he remained at St James’ Park, where he’s featured seven times in the Premier League this season.

Maybe a loan move in the second half of the campaign would be beneficial for the 20-year-old, who shone on loan at Bristol Rovers last time round, and for Blues it would definitely be a like-for-like replacement for Mejbri.

Zidane Iqbal

One direct replacement for Mejbri could be his United teammate Zidane Iqbal. The young midfielder has worked his way through the youth ranks and now finds himself in and around the first-team at Manchester United.

He’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club but he has been on the bench in a number of games this season, and he has been linked with a loan move away from the club – Middlesbrough are said to be keen.

If Mejbri is recalled then United could do Blues a favour by sending Iqbal to St Andrew’s.

Josh Onomah

The Fulham man has fallen well out of favour since his side’s promotion to the Premier League last season. The midfielder was close to joining West Brom on loan in the summer but the move fell through, and he’s featured just twice in the Premier League this season.

But he’s a player with great ability and he’s proved that in the Championship before, having been instrumental in the club’s 2019/20 promotion-winning season.

He’s a powerful, direct midfielder with a lot of technical ability, and he could be a shrewd signing for a lot of club’s in January.