The latest on Nathan Tella’s Burnley future: Are Southampton set to recall him in January?

Southampton’s Nathan Tella has shone on loan at Burnley this season.

Tella, 23, has so far scored six goals in 19 Championship outings for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who sit in 1st place of the Championship table as we near a return to action.

Ahead of the January transfer window, there’s been suggestions that Southampton may look to recall Tella from his positive loan spell at Turf Moor.

So what’s the latest on Tella’s Burnley future?

Former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was said to be considering recalling Tella. But he’s since been sacked, and former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is now the man in charge at Southampton.

And soon after his appointment, a number of Saints fans took to Twitter to urge the Welshman to recall Tella amid their side’s ongoing struggles in the Premier League.

Since then, Daily Echo reporter Alfie House has suggested that Jones might have to consider recalling Tella, but he also suggested that Southampton may think twice before taking Tella away from this positive loan spell.

And just yesterday, LancsLive reporter Alex James confirmed that Southampton do have the option to recall Tella and that that outcome cannot be ruled out, but failed to shed any light on whether the Saints will do just that.

Lastly, Jones spoke about the upcoming January transfer window earlier this month, and he alluded to a possible spending spree, whilst assuring that the Southampton hierarchy won’t spend a tonne of money.

So whether or not Jones will look to recall Tella in January remains to be seen.

But it remains a very real possibility and if the current Burnley man puts in some more impressive performances between now and January, the likeliness of a recall will no doubt increase.

Burnley return to action v QPR next month.