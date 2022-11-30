Sheffield Wednesday man wants more game time as Darren Moore confirms talks

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed he’s been speaking with ‘keeper Cameron Dawson amid his desire to play more.

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Dawson has had to play second fiddle to summer signing David Stockdale for the vast majority of the 2022/23 season to date.

Many thought that Dawson might have earned the starting berth at Hillsborough after his thoroughly impressive stint with Exeter City last season, and with Joe Wildsmith moving on, it seemed the door had opened for him to assume the role.

However, the 27-year-old has played just six times this season, with all his outings coming in cup competitions.

Now, Owls boss Moore has confirmed he’s had talks with Dawson amid his desire for more game time. Speaking with The Star, he opened up on his admiration for the goalkeeper and said that he’s ready should he get the chance to come into the side.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve had a good few conversations. “I like Daws as a man, he’s a giant of a man. He’ll look you in the face, he’s very calm and articulate with his views. “We’ve had some great chats as a man and as a player and I really feel he’s in a different place to when we arrived and he was carrying that injury and needed game time. We sent him to Exeter and the loan worked a treat in terms of him and the club. He’s come back determined to play and wants that opportunity. “There are goalkeepers in League One he’s looking at and probably feels he has more attributes than them, but he’s not playing. “Outfield players can be versatile and move people around. Goalkeepers are in a unique position. Goalkeepers understand it, but they want to play. And he wants to play. He’s waiting for the opportunity. He doesn’t want to wish anything on David but he’s ready to step in. “He knows my views. He just has to keep going and stay sharp. Situations can come when you least expect them.”