Sheffield United have monitored midfielder at the World Cup – Watford recently linked

Sheffield United have been monitoring Montreal CF midfielder Ismael Kone at the World Cup, The Star says.

Sheffield United had Kone on their radar in the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialise at the time.

He’s caught the eye out in Qatar as part of Canada’s World Cup squad though, making two appearances off the bench.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Europe again recently, with the Blades’ Championship rivals Watford said to be showing an interest in bringing him to these shores in the January transfer window.

However, after showing interest in the summer, it’s claimed Sheffield United have been keeping an eye on Kone in Qatar

The Star states that he’s been monitored by the Blades as Paul Heckingbottom and co look to target some more niche signings from abroad after the success of centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic, who arrived from Swedish side Malmo FF in the summer.

An ideal addition?

With Sheffield United looking to replicate their success when recruiting from overseas, Kone could be a perfect target.

At 20, he’s got his best years ahead of him and could become a star at Bramall Lane for years to come. He’s made a decent impression in his cameos for Canada off the back of a strong season in the MLS, managing four goals and five assists in 32 games for Montreal.

He cuts a composed figure in the middle of the park, either sitting in front of the backline and dictating the play or pushing forward in a slightly more advanced role as a central midfielder.

Sheffield United’s midfield has been key to their success this season, but Oliver Norwood and John Fleck are both 31 now, so it could be a good idea to recruit someone like Kone for the long-term.