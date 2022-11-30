QPR set sights on Manchester City coach as Beale replacement search ramps up

QPR are considering a move for Manchester City U23s boss Brian Barry-Murphy, the Daily Mail has said.

QPR are on the hunt for a new boss after Mick Beale made the decision to take up the vacant post as Rangers manager following Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s sacking at Ibrox.

Since then, a number of names have already been linked with the job at Loftus Road as the R’s look to nail down a replacement quickly.

Now, a new report from the Daily Mail has said that one man on the Championship club’s radar is Manchester City U23s boss Barry-Murphy.

They state that the 44-year-old is among those being considered by QPR following Beale’s exit.

Barry-Murphy took his first steps into the dugout with Rochdale, starting as caretaker manager before landing the permanent job at Scotland. He spent just over two years in charge of the club before Manchester City came calling, recruiting him as their academy manager.

An ideal replacement?

Bringing in someone like Barry-Murphy who doesn’t have an extensive amount of experience at a high level in the senior game yet represents a gamble, but it’s one that more and more clubs are taking these days – including QPR with their summer appointment of Beale.

The Irishman looks to have a really promising future in the dugout ahead of him too.

His play-style at Rochdale left many impressed with the job he was doing there with limited resources and the fact he’s been trusted with some of world football’s top young talents in Manchester City’s academy shows how highly-regarded he is by the current Premier League champions.

This is an appointment that could excite many, but it remains to be seen if the links develop into anything more serious.