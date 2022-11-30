QPR considering current Chelsea coach and out-of-work 39-year-old as Beale replacements

QPR are considering Chelsea coach Anthony Barry and former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison for their vacant managerial post, the Daily Mirror has said (30.11.22, page 51).

QPR are on the hunt for a new boss after the surprise departure of Mick Beale to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

It leaves the R’s on the hunt for a new boss and they’re keen to bring in a replacement quickly. Plenty of names have been linked, with former Blackpool boss and ex-Aston Villa coach Neil Critchley said to be high on the list of potential replacements.

Now, the Daily Mirror (30.11.22, page 51) has said Critchley is the number one target but intriguingly highlighted two other names that are also under consideration.

They state that current Chelsea coach Barry and the out-of-work Morison are being weighed up.

Barry, 36, hasn’t stepped into senior management yet but has already worked alongside some top names in the dugout. He’s been an assistant manager at Chelsea since August 2020, working under Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and now Graham Potter.

As for Morison, fans will be familiar with him after his spell in charge of Cardiff City. He’s been out of the game since his controversial sacking earlier this season though and will be hopeful of another chance in the dugout.

Two intriguing options…

Barry and Morison both fit the profile of promising young coaches that will hopefully have bright futures in the dugout ahead.

Morison will surely be itching for a chance to prove that he’s deserving of a Championship job after doing a decent job in his time at Cardiff City before his questionable sacking, while Barry looks one destined for a future as a manager after building an impressive coaching resume at a young age.

Whether or not the links come to fruition, it remains to be seen, but with the pair under consideration while Critchley sits atop of QPR’s list of managerial targets, it seems solid progress is being made in the hunt for a Beale replacement.