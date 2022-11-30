Peterborough United looking to tie versatile star down to new contract

Peterborough United are looking to tie academy graduate Harrison Burrows down to an improved contract, it has emerged.

Peterborough United talent Burrows has been a first-team regular for some time now, cementing his place in the side after emerging from the club’s youth academy.

Since then, he’s managed to notch up 103 appearances, chipping in with six goals and 19 assists in the process while operating as a left-back, wing-back, winger or central midfielder.

The 20-year-old signed a long-term deal with the club back in February 2021, keeping him onboard until 2024 with the option of a further year also included.

Now though, Grant McCann has told the Peterborough Telegraph that they’re trying to agree improved terms with Burrows and have made an offer of a new contract. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Harrison still has a long way to go on his current contract.

“But he’s an earnt a new one and we want to incentivise him.”

One to hold onto…

Posh don’t have to worry about losing Burrows at the end of his contract for some time yet, but it makes sense to really secure his future and keep him happy with the offer of improved terms at London Road.

It’s a reflection of his development and increasingly important role in the side too.

The Peterborough-born midfielder has played a part in every League One game so far this season and has even donned the captain’s armband on a few occasions in cup competitions. He’s impressed since moving back into a more advanced role in midfield and given his age, it wouldn’t be a surprise if clubs from higher divisions come calling at some point.

So far this campaign, Burrows has notched up two goals and five assists in 26 outings and he’ll be hoping to add to that total as Posh fight it out for an immediate return to the Championship.