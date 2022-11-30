Norwich City star set to undergo scan amid injury fears

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent will undergo a scan on his ankle after being forced off in the United States’ win over Iran on Tuesday night, it has emerged.

Norwich City man Sargent has been in flying form for the Canaries this season, earning him a spot on the plane to Qatar with the United States.

The forward has played a part in all three games for the USMNT so far too, helping them progress to the knockout stage.

However, fears were raised when Sargent was forced off the pitch in the latter stages of Tuesday night’s win over Iran.

Now, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Michael Bailey that the 22-year-old will be undergoing a scan on his ankle after making way in the second-half last night.

Bailey reported the news on Twitter, stating that it is not the same ankle that he injured last season.

JOSH SARGENT. His ankle (not knee) is the concern after coming off in Iran win. Set for a scan today. Opposite ankle to the one he injured at Norwich last season. Details here (with @PaulTenorio). @TheAthleticFC #USMNT #NCFC #EFL @TheAthleticSCCR https://t.co/2ZIzpiGkP7 — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) November 30, 2022

Fingers crossed…

Fans of both Norwich City and the United States will be hopeful that Sargent’s scan results are positive, but it would be a real blow for the Canaries if his injury is extensive.

He’s been a huge part of Dean Smith’s side this season and without his goals, their underwhelming campaign to date could have gone a lot worse.

The attacker has notched up nine goals and two assists in 19 Championship games while operating either on the right-wing or through the middle as a striker. Replacing his goals would not be easy, with Teemu Pukki the next top goalscorer on six.

Adam Idah is still working his way back to fitness and Jordan Hugill hasn’t been amongst the goals as of yet.