‘Never as simple as people think’ – Mick Beale opens up on decision to leave QPR for Rangers

QPR’s former boss Mick Beale has said a multitude of family and football reasons contributed to his decision to leave Loftus Road to return to Rangers.

Rangers’ decision to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst was quickly followed by links with Beale.

The emerging manager had enjoyed a fantastic start to life with QPR but after he turned down the chance to make the jump to the Premier League with Wolves and pledged his allegiance to the R’s, it seemed he was committed to his post at Loftus Road.

However, former club Rangers came calling and Beale has now returned to Ibrox, leaving QPR after just 21 Championship games.

The decision has drawn criticism from supporters and now, Beale has opened on his decision to leave for Scotland.

Speaking with Sky Sports (via The Scotsman), the former Liverpool and Chelsea coach said both football and family factors contributed to his decision to head back to Rangers, though he commended QPR for how the club managed the situation.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It was a really difficult situation.

“I was extremely happy at QPR, really happy there in terms of in my professional life. Les Ferdinand was outstanding with me. The owners, I’ve spoken to them on the phone in the last 24 hours. They really have been good owners, they understand the reasons. There are family and football reasons that have come to this decision.

“There’s a difference in the size of the clubs, it’s fair to say.

“It’s not a financial decision, there were other opportunities that were financially bigger, this is a football decision and also a decision for my personal life.

“My family are very happy and comfortable here in Glasgow. Everything’s come together and what’s important now is that I get on with this job.

“What I can say to the QPR fans is the club is moving in the right way, they have good owners who are running the club very, very well. All I can say is thank you to everybody. I know that I’ve disappointed a few, but it’s never as simple as people think it is.

“The opportunities that have been presented to me recently were very difficult to turn down. This one was impossible to turn down.”

Moving on from Beale…

It’s a really difficult situation for QPR to lose such a promising manager so early into his tenure, and especially not long after he seemingly pledged his loyalty to the club for the long-term.

However, the fact of the matter is that they have to move on.

Ferdinand, Hoos, Bhatia and all the decision makers at Loftus Road will have no choice but to turn their full focus to bringing in a new boss to continue the project in West London. There’s no doubt the club are moving in the right direction and Beale looked to be an ideal replacement for Mark Warburton, who built a solid foundation for the club to move forward on.

It’s vital that the next appointment is right though to keep the R’s on their upward trajectory.