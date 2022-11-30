Decision to be made on Birmingham City starlet’s future at L2 club amid injury struggles

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield has said a decision will be made on the immediate future of Birmingham City loanee Josh Andrews nearer to January.
Birmingham City youngster Andrews linked up with Doncaster Rovers in the summer in a bid to give him another taste of League Two football following previous spells with Rochdale and Harrogate Town.
However, the towering striker’s time at the Keepmoat Stadium hasn’t gone as many had hoped.
He played a part in Rovers’ first four League Two games and featured in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City before being cast to the sidelines through injury, and he hasn’t made a return to action since as he continues to struggle with tendonitis.
Now, Doncaster Rovers boss Schofield has shed light on his situation ahead of January.
As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, the ex-Huddersfield Town manager admitted that Andrews is still not fit and said discussions will be held before a decision is made over his immediate future closer to January. He said:
“I’ve not had direct discussions about Josh, I think he’s still struggling with tendonitis.
“He’s still not fit, so we have to have discussions around him and a decision will be made on that closer to January.”
Best to reassess?
Andrews is back at St. Andrew’s while he undergoes treatment for the injury, so it seems like an official winter recall would make sense.
It would allow Doncaster Rovers to find themselves a new forward in the January transfer window without the uncertainty surrounding whether or not they’ll have the Birmingham City starlet to call upon or not at some point.
Fingers will be crossed that he can get back to 100% to get some more game time under his belt over the second half of the season though. There have been promising signs in his young career to date, notching five times in 22 games during his spell with Rochdale and it will be hoped he can kick on and develop further, be it with the Blues or out on loan again.