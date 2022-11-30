Decision to be made on Birmingham City starlet’s future at L2 club amid injury struggles

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield has said a decision will be made on the immediate future of Birmingham City loanee Josh Andrews nearer to January.

Birmingham City youngster Andrews linked up with Doncaster Rovers in the summer in a bid to give him another taste of League Two football following previous spells with Rochdale and Harrogate Town.

However, the towering striker’s time at the Keepmoat Stadium hasn’t gone as many had hoped.

He played a part in Rovers’ first four League Two games and featured in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City before being cast to the sidelines through injury, and he hasn’t made a return to action since as he continues to struggle with tendonitis.

Now, Doncaster Rovers boss Schofield has shed light on his situation ahead of January.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, the ex-Huddersfield Town manager admitted that Andrews is still not fit and said discussions will be held before a decision is made over his immediate future closer to January. He said:

“I’ve not had direct discussions about Josh, I think he’s still struggling with tendonitis.