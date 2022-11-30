Coventry City announce significant double departure as Championship rivals swoop in

Coventry City have confirmed head of recruitment Chris Badlan and chief scout Stuart Benthom have both left the club.

Coventry City’s rise over recent years has been largely thanks to the smart work in recruitment by the club.

They’ve helped Mark Robins build a Championship quality side that has the talent and the potential to push on to bigger and better things too, unearthing current stars like Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and more.

However, two figures who have been influential off the pitch in Badlan and Benthom are now heading for pastures new.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Sky Blues’ head of recruitment and their chief scout have both left the club. They state that Badlan and Benthom will be moving on to explore new opportunities, with both men reflecting happily on their times at the club.

Coventry City also add that the details of a ‘new look’ recruitment department will be announced in due course.

Since publishing, it has been confirmed both have made the switch to Blackpool, with Badlan assuming a role as sporting director while Benthom will work as chief scout.

What now?

Losing your head of recruitment and chief scout isn’t ideal at the best of times, but with just a month left until the January transfer window opens, this is far from ideal timing for Coventry City.

They’ll have to ensure the replacements are ready and able to continue the good work done in recruitment by the Sky Blues in recent years, and hopefully they’ll already have some new names lined up for the vacant posts.

With the window moving closer and closer, it will be hoped they can come in sooner rather than later to ensure Coventry don’t see their preparations for January disrupted too heavily.