Bristol City, Cardiff, Preston, and Swansea all eyeing 18-goal striker, report claims

Bristol City, Cardiff City, Preston North End, and Swansea City are all keen on Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff, claims Football Insider.

Langstaff, 25, currently plays for non-league side Notts County. So far this season he’s scored 18 goals in 20 National League appearances, making him the top scorer in the fifth tier.

Now though, Football Insider are claiming that Championship quartet Bristol City, Cardiff City, Preston, and Swansea City are all keen on Langstaff.

The Englishman has previously represented the likes of Gateshead and York City – last time round in the National League North, Langstaff scored an impressive 28 goals in 18 league appearances for Gateshead.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

A promising player…

Langstaff seems to have taken a prolonged route to where he is now. He’s 25 and so he’s quickly approaching the prime years of his career, but he’s playing in the National League.

Still, 28 league goals last season and 18 so far this season is a solid record and it’s no surprise to see him being linked with a Championship move.

And all four of the linked teams could do with a goal-scorer – Bristol City have some good attacking player but are struggling in the Championship whilst Cardiff are struggling, and not scoring too many.

Swansea City have two good strikers in Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi but January could see one of them move on, as both were in demand last summer.

And Preston have started to score goals after their dry start to the season, but they too could do with another no.9 as goals are still proving pretty hard to come by.

There seems to be plenty of options for Langstaff as we approach January. But with his side vying for promotion back to the Football League, Notts County might not be too keen on a January sale.