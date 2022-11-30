Birmingham City’s loan players: Which have options to buy? Will any be recalled in January?

Birmingham City have a number of players on loan, and a number of those have been key players for John Eustace’s side.

Currently, Birmingham City sit in 13th place of the Championship table. Their season is moving along nicely and Eustace seems to be making a lot of positive changes at the club.

Ahead of January, Blues fans might be hopeful of seeing one or two new signings, but they might also be fearful of some of their current loan players being recalled.

Here we look at Birmingham City’s loan players and discuss whether or not Blues have an option to buy them, and whether any might be recalled in the New Year…

Dion Sanderson

Option to buy: No.

Do Wolves have a recall option: No.

Dion Sanderson has been impressive upon his temporary return to St Andrew’s, and reports leading up to January have revealed that Blues are keen to explore the possibility of making him a permanent player.

But it might cost Birmingham City a fair bit – they don’t have an option to buy but Wolves don’t have a recall option.

Krystian Bielik

Option to buy: Unknown.

Do Derby County have a recall option: Unknown.

Since arriving in the summer, Krystian Bielik has really helped to shore up the Birmingham City defensive record with his performances in midfield.

There’s been talk about him possibly returning to parent club Derby County in the New Year but Rams boss Paul Warne has revealed that he isn’t planning on recalling the Polish international, with Eustace also reportedly keen on making Bielik a permanent player.

Auston Trusty

Option to buy: Unknown.

Do Arsenal have a recall option: Unknown.

The highly-rated Arsenal defender is another name who’s slotted seamlessly into Eustace’s XI, and who’s really helped to improve Birmingham City this season.

But it doesn’t appear that Birmingham City have any option or obligation to make Auston Trusty a permanent player, which is understandable.

Hannibal Mejbri

Option to buy: Unknown.

Do Manchester United have a recall option: Yes.

Hannibal Mejbri has brought a new lease of life to Birmingham City’s attack. But recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are open to potentially recalling some of their out-on-loan players, with Mejbri mentioned.

Whether or not United will actually recall the Tunisian remains to be seen – there doesn’t seem to be much point in recalling him and potentially sending him to another Championship club, or recalling him to then sit on the bench at Old Trafford.

Emmanuel Longelo

Option to buy: Unknown.

Do West Ham have a recall option: Possibly.

A recent report from BirminghamLive suggested that Emmanuel Longelo could be recalled by West Ham in January, which in turn suggests that the Hammers do indeed have a recall option.

The full-back has is another who’s become an increasingly important player for Blues with his positive performances in the Championship this season.

Przemyslaw Placheta

Option to buy: Unknown.

Do Norwich City have a recall option: Possibly.

The same report from BirminghamLive makes the same suggestion about Norwich City’s Przemyslaw Placheta, who is currently on loan at St Andrew’s for the campaign – he could be one who is recalled in January depending on his fitness situation.’

Placheta has featured five times in the Championship this season, scoring once before picking up an injury which has kept him sidelined since August.