Transfer insider makes exciting claim regarding Middlesbrough and Manchester United as Carrick gears up for first transfer window as Boro boss

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke thinks Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will ‘be trying to use his connections’ at Manchester United in this upcoming January transfer window.

Middlesbrough have shot up the Championship table since Carrick’s appointment. The club currently occupy 14th place and now find themselves just four points outside the play-off places.

The upcoming January transfer window could be a pivotal one for Boro and speaking ahead of that, transfer insider O’Rourke has discussed how active he thinks Middlesbrough and Carrick might be.

He said:

“Michael Carrick, he’s had a great start to life at Middlesbrough and he’ll be hoping to be backed in the transfer market to try and improve the squad at the Riverside as well.

“I think Michael might also be trying to use his connections at Manchester United, maybe to see if there’s any potential young players that he could take along to Middlesbrough as well.”

Many are expecting Carrick to utilise his United connections at some point. Wayne Rooney did so when in charge of Derby County, bringing the likes of Teden Mengi to Pride Park on a temporary basis.

Carrick may yet do the same, with one name in Zidane Iqbal having already been linked with a loan move to the Riverside.

Either way, January looks set to be another busy transfer window for Middlesbrough who made a host of new signings last summer.

O’Rourke continued:

“I’d expect he will be quite active in this transfer window, trying to keep hold of their best players, the likes of Isaiah Jones but while also trying to improve the squad and maybe bring in some players who can help lead a charge for promotion in the second half of the season.”

Jones has been linked with a number of Premier League teams in recent weeks, including Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves, but it’s said that Boro have no interest in selling the wing-back.

What to expect from Middlesbrough in January?

Like O’Rourke says, Middlesbrough look like they might have be in for another busy transfer window.

Carrick has reignited the club’s promotion hopes after a tough start to the season and he’ll surely be expecting to be backed in January.

Boro owner Steve Gibson isn’t afraid to back his managers and a few more signings could really give Boro an edge in the play-off race, as a lot of teams in and around them don’t have the resources that Boro do.

A few outgoings might be necessary as Boro already have quite an inflated squad, but if they can sign a few players with quality then they might yet be dark horses in the race for promotion.

Middlesbrough return to action v Luton Town next month.