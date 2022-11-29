Swansea City’s stance on potential swoop for Leeds United outcast revealed

Swansea City may not hold an interest in Leeds United’s Cody Drameh this time round, as the Swans might not be able to afford a permanent transfer.

Drameh, 20, is a long-term target of Swansea City’s. The right-back was wanted in South Wales last summer but a move never materialised, and Drameh remained at Elland Road.

This season he’s featured just once in the Premier League and now, an emerging report from Yorkshire Evening Post claims that Drameh could be allowed to leave Leeds United on a permanent deal in this upcoming January transfer window.

But a contrasting report from Planet Swans says that, whilst Swansea City are still in need of a right-back, a permanent move for Drameh is unlikely.

Their report reads:

“The reports [from Yorkshire Evening post] suggest that the move away from Elland Road could be a permanent one and that would almost certainly mean no interest from the Swans who are unlikely to be anywhere near the kind of fee that it is speculated that Leeds would want.”

Swansea City currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table. The Swans started slowly this season but a good run of form before the World Cup break has thrust them up the standings.

Martin in for a busy January?

Swans boss Russell Martin will surely be eyeing up a spot in the top-six this season. But to make that happen, he’ll need a few extra recruits in January.

His side are competing well right now but there’s a lot of teams in a similar position to them – capable of challenging for promotion but struggling for consistency.

Drameh definitely does fit the bill for Swansea but the club look to be struggling financially right now, and so a permanent move for the Leeds man looks like an unlikely possibility.

There’ll be plenty of other potions for Martin to consider though.