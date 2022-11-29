Swansea City keeping tabs on West Ham and Fulham target, report reveals

Swansea City are ‘keeping close tabs’ on Patrick Thistle’s Aidan McGinlay, reports Daily Record.

McGinlay currently play in Partick Thistle’s youth set up and he also represents Scotland at U16 level.

Last month, it was revealed that Fulham and West Ham were keeping tabs on the left-sided midfielder, and now Swansea City are said to hold an interest.

A report from Daily Record (live transfer blog, 29.11.22 at 11:44) has credited the Swans with an interest in McGinlay, and their report says that Russell Martin’s side recently watched McGinlay in action for Partick Thistle youth team.

The Scot scored four goals in a win over Inverness CT.

Daily Record go on to say that Partick Thistle are determined to keep hold of the young prospect.

Swansea City are making a habit of picking up younger players as they’re breaking through, with a recent example being Kyle Joseph.

The Scottish U21 striker had one season with the Wigan Athletic first-team before being signed by the Swans, who loaned him to Oxford United ahead of this season.

One to keep an eye on…

Very little is known about McGinlay given his young age. But the fact that Fulham, West Ham, and now Swansea City are keen perhaps tells you all you need to know about this player’s potential.

And with the Swans having representatives watching over him, it suggests that the Welsh club have a keen interest in the Partick man.

Swansea are also a team who rarely break the bank for new players and so this type of transfer – younger players, likely to be signed for the development side – makes more sense from a Swans perspective.

But competition from Fulham and West Ham will be hard to fend off for Swansea City, who can’t yet guarantee McGinlay a Premier League future and who likely can’t compete financially with the two teams.

It’s an exciting rumour and with January just around the corner, we could see McGinlay’s name coming into more and more headlines over the next few weeks.